Petroleum dealers to go on strike from tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced that it will observe nationwide strike from July 22, 2023 with shutting down petrol stations all over the country.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Chairman Abdul Sami Khan, while speaking at press conference on Thursday said it is not possible for petroleum dealers to run their business on current rates.

He said inflation has increased to around 38 percent.

With increasing rates of electricity and other utilities, the cost of doing business has increased manifold.

He announced that petrol stations all over the country will remain closed from 06:00am on July 22, 2023 until the margin on petroleum products is increased.

