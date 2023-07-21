Facilitation centre inaugurated

LAHORE: Inaugurating the facilitation center at Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital, the caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Thursday that all out efforts are being made to extend quality healthcare facilities to the people. Chaudhry Shehbaz, Dr Zahid Pervez, MS Dr Ijaz Butt and other doctors were present.

Dr Javed Akram visited various wards of the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities. MS Dr Ijaz Butt informed the caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram about the details of the medical facilities provided to the patients.

