PM Shehbaz vows to boost IT exports to $25 billion

  • Assures all-out facilitation in this regard
APP Published July 20, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan needed to boost its IT exports to $25 billion and IT investment to $20 billion within two to three years, as the government had already placed a mechanism to ensure one-window operations to facilitate the investors, APP reported.

“This is something doable. This is difficult but not impossible. We have to achieve this target under all circumstances through your support and expertise,” the prime minister said, addressing an IT seminar and launching ceremony of multiple IT-related projects here.

He told the gathering of diplomats, IT experts, investors, entrepreneurs, professors, and students that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would sit with them to discuss issues, find solutions, and move forward like a corporate culture.

He said Pakistan was rich with immense youth potential, with the youngster getting modern skills with each passing day, but the export figure hovering around $2.5 billion did not justify the potential – owing to lack of support and archaic procedures.

The prime minister cited the example of a neighboring country that had excelled in IT and IT exports, adding that Pakistan was also positioned to claim its space.

Calling the investors his “masters,” he said the government would extend all-out facilities to them through the SIFC as he himself chaired the apex committee, and the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was also playing his full role.

He said the SIFC would focus on boosting investment in agriculture, IT, mining and defence production.

“This is seriously a one-window operation with the whole government sitting there and extending facilities to potential investors without delay. No delay will be tolerated at any cost,” he assured.

The prime minister said that the Gulf countries were willing to invest in Pakistan, and the country would also benefit from their investment to generate revenue and enhance exports.

He urged all the stakeholders to march with unity and do everything they can to change history as “we have expertise and energy to do the wonder.”

He said the government would act as a partner and catalyst to provide all kinds of support to the investors.

Mentioning the “wastage of energies” during the last four years of the previous government, the prime minister urged to move forward to change the landscape of history.

