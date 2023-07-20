BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds extend decline, shorter-dated bonds fall more than 1 cent: tradeweb

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 05:21pm

LONDON: Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds extended a decline on Thursday, with Tradeweb data showing shorter-dated maturities falling as much as 1.3 cents.

The slide began on Wednesday after the government said it will launch criminal proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly exposing official secrets.

The 2024 and 2025 notes have fallen neary 5 cents from last week’s high, forfeiting the gains they notched since the International Monetary Fund board signed off on a $3 billion funding deal on July 12.

The 2024 bond was trading at 77 cents on the dollar, and the 2025 was at 59.65 cents on the dollar at 0836 GMT. The former was more than 30 cents above its lowest level in March, while the latter was more than 20 cents above its 2023 low.

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds extend decline, shorter-dated bonds fall more than 1 cent: tradeweb

Super tax: IHC says Section 4C ‘as it stands now’ ultra-vires constitution

5th consecutive fall: rupee settles at 285.15 against US dollar

At least 1 policeman martyred, nine injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauds ‘improved’ Saud Shakeel after Test win

PICT says assessing options amid end of concession agreement with KPT

Read more stories