At least 1 policeman martyred, nine injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

At least one policeman was martyred and nine others including civilians were injured on Thursday in a blast that took place near a police station’s main gate in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, Aaj News reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

The nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow and prayed for the departed soul.

As per Radio Pakistan, the PM directed to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

’’The policemen thwarted the evil intentions of the terrorists by stopping the suspects and risking their lives,“ he said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the incident and vowed to “root out terrorism”.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers are making history,” the minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, a soldier was martyred and several others injured when a Frontier Corps van was targeted in a bomb blast in Peshawar’s Hayatabad.

The explosion was a suicide attack that hit a vehicle of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in Peshawar, police said.

Pakistan has seen an increase in attacks in recent months with several terrorism-related incidents being reported.

Pakistan’s army said on Friday it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan and threatened to take an “effective response” two days after 12 of its soldiers died in two attacks.