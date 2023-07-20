Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.25% during the opening hours of intra-day trading on Thursday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 284.50, a decrease of Re0.70 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee sustained losses against the US dollar for the fourth straight session, depreciating 0.27% to settle at 283.80 in the inter-bank market.

In a related development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation on Wednesday that the government remains committed to completing International Monetary Fund (IMF) 9-month Stand-By Agreement (SBA).

Internationally, the Australian dollar surged on Thursday after the country’s employment data came in way above expectations, while the yuan marched higher after China moved to stem its currency’s decline by relaxing a cross-border financing rule.

Data out on Thursday showed that Australia’s employment handily beat expectations for a second straight month in June as net employment rose by 32,600 in June from May, exceeding market forecasts for an increase of 15,000.

The US dollar index steadied above 100 and last stood at 100.18, regaining some lost ground after last week’s more than 2% fall in a knee-jerk reaction to US inflation data that came in cooler than expected.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending the previous session’s losses, as the dollar strengthened and on profit-taking after US crude oil stocks fell less than expected.

This is an intra-day update