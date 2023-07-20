BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Taiser Town affectees accuse MDA of cancelling plots

Press Release Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: The allottees of the Scheme 45, Taiser Town on Wednesday blamed the Malir Development Authority (MDA) for being involved in encroaching their plots with the help of ‘land grabbers’.

They said the MDA was trying to give their plots to the land grabbers by cancelling their balloted plots in a short period of notice. They warned the Sindh government to hold the protest across the Karachi city if their government-allotted plots are not get evacuated from the ‘land grabbers’.

“All the allottees of Scheme 45, Taiser Town are belong to the middle class, who dreamed of building their own houses with their savings and bought plots in Scheme 45, Taiser Town, in which most of the payments were made,” narrated the allottees of the Scheme 45, Taiser Town while holding a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

“Our hopes were dashed when MDA suddenly cancelled our plots through advertisement despite most of the 4,000 allottees have filled the payment and paid some installments, which the MDA officials said that roads will be built there, but no development work has been done and no roads have been built since 2006 and even the roof has been taken away from us.”

