Special court acquits CEO of LMKR from E-Services Project case

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: A special court has acquitted the chief executive officer (CEO) of LMKR from an E-Services Project case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjuman, while announcing judgement, acquitted CEO of LMKR Atif Rais Khan from an E-Services Project case.

According to the details, the special court judge FIA, in its judgement stated that there is no evidence to suggest, Atif Rais Khan with any criminal intent, willfully caused delays in the project completion despite receiving a substantial amount.

The court ruled that an accused can be acquitted at any stage if there is no probability of conviction.

Consequently, Atif Rais Khan has been acquitted under section 265 k of the Criminal Procedure Code effecting clearing him of all charges related to the case. The project value was PKR 57 million awarded to LMKR after a competitive bidding process.

The company completed and satisfied its obligations and, in this regard, completed six milestones, for which it duly received Rs 43.1 million as per the terms of the agreement.

It says that it is settled law that an accused can be acquitted at any stage if there is no probability of conviction. The present case is a classic example and even if prosecution evidence is recorded there will be no probability of conviction of present accused/ petitioner.

Hence, the application is allowed.

Accused Atif Rais Khan son of Rais Ahmad Khan is acquitted u/s 265-K CrPC. His surety is absolved from the liability of bail bonds.

FIA E Services Project case Atif Rais Khan

