BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Need to display tobacco-free signage at business houses in Karachi’

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: Programme Manager of the International Union Against Tuberculosis & Lungs Diseases (The Union) Kathy Wright has underscored the need for displaying tobacco and smoke-free signage at the business houses in Karachi where although some progress has been made during the last two years but there was still a long way to go as the compliance with relevant laws was poor.

“In order to save people from the harmful effects of tobacco, we need to come together and work collaboratively as it is not just the responsibility of one person, one institution, one leader or one department but every department and every person has to play a role to ensure strict compliance,” she said while speaking at a meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Kathy Wright, while appreciating the efforts being made by Karachi Chamber, stated that KCCI realised the significance of this programme and made commitment to help in improving the compliance for tobacco control laws which would ultimately protect people from this threat.

“Congratulations and thank you for your support and I hope that we continue to receive this support from Karachi Chamber in future.”

She said that appropriate display of no-smoking signage were very crucial and most effective way to raise awareness amongst people about the laws whereas training must also be imparted to officers from enforcement agencies across Karachi who were responsible for implementing these policies.

“Signage is very important. We need to come together as a community and every business house should have signs,” she added while requesting KCCI to encourage maximum number of business houses to place smoke-free signage at their premises.

President KCCI Tariq Yousuf, in his remarks, stated that in Pakistan tobacco use via cigarette has gone down mainly due to inflated prices of cigarettes but the other mode of tobacco use, i.e., chewing tobacco has risen which is made with a blend of really hazardous substance.

“Although the government has imposed complete ban on sale and manufacturing all such extremely dangerous products but these were widely available all over Karachi,” he said, adding that a mafia of unregistered and unbranded tobacco manufacturers were active in the city and it was really worrisome that there was no control, therefore, the Sindh government has to play an effective role to strictly deal with them so that our youngsters could be saved from falling prey to such chewable tobacco products.

“Any initiative taken to save our society from this threat by The Union will be fully supported by the Karachi Chamber,” he added.

Chairman Health & Education Sub-committee Farhan Ashrafi and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government KCCI Tobacco Tariq Yousuf

Comments

1000 characters

‘Need to display tobacco-free signage at business houses in Karachi’

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories