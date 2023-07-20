BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris grains soar as Russia targets Black Sea ports

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

PARIS: European wheat, maize and rapeseed rose on Wednesday after Moscow said it would consider Ukraine-bound ships as potential carriers of military cargo, extending an earlier rise fuelled by Russia’s strikes on Black Sea ports.

Front-month milling wheat September on Paris-based Euronext, closed 7.8% higher at 252.75 euros ($282.57) a tonne after hitting 256.50 euros in earlier trade, a price unseen since April 19.

On the maize market, front-month August was up 5.7% at 250.50 euros per tonne after hitting a more than three-month high of 251.00 earlier, while rapseed was up 5.6% at 500.50 euros per tonne after hitting a four-month high of 505.75 euros. US markets were also soaring with most traded wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade up nearly 8%.

Maize accounted for more than half of the grain and oilseeds exported through the Black Sea export corridor.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it would consider all ships traveling to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as potential carriers of military cargoes from midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT on Wednesday), following the end of the Black Sea grain deal.

“The Russian ministry comments set markets on fire. It’s more than it can take,” a French trader said. “On Monday you had the expiry of the grain corridor; on Tuesday the strikes on Odesa, which continued overnight; and now this. What next?”

Traders also referred to the joint request of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to the European Union to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond a Sept. 15 deadline to avoid major market disruptions as supportive.

The central European states fear that the collapse of the grain corridor could lead to increased grain flows and bottlenecks in their countries.

Wheat European wheat Black Sea US markets Russia’s defence ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Paris grains soar as Russia targets Black Sea ports

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories