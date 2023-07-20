KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 2,045,000 22.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,045,000 22.47
Topline Securities Agha Steel Ind. 185,000 10.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 185,000 10.57
MRA Securities Attock Refinery 500 207.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 207.00
Shaffi Securities Avanceon Ltd 300 53.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 53.00
ASDA Sec. Bankislami Pak. 500,000 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 19.00
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 43,000 123.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,000 123.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Engro Fert. 500 82.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 82.29
Intermarket Sec. Kohat Cement 10,054 166.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,054 166.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Kot Addu Power 2,000 23.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 23.75
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Lalpir Power 13,000 20.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 20.50
Akik Capital Oil & Gas Dev 25,200 84.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,200 84.60
MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 5,000 68.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 68.30
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Suzuki 2,000 112.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 112.70
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sui North Gas 47,500 44.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,500 44.43
Fawad Yusuf Sec. The Searle Co. 500 46.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 46.25
N.U.A. Sec. United Bank 25,000 133.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 133.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 73,500 23.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,500 23.48
Chase Securities Waves Corp Ltd. 120,000 8.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 8.30
H. M. Idrees H. Adam WorldCall Telecom 200,000 1.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 1.31
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,298,054
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
