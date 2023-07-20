BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.               Adamjee Ins.                           2,045,000         22.47
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,045,000         22.47
Topline Securities           Agha Steel Ind.                          185,000         10.57
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 185,000         10.57
MRA Securities               Attock Refinery                              500        207.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500        207.00
Shaffi Securities            Avanceon Ltd                                 300         53.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     300         53.00
ASDA Sec.                    Bankislami Pak.                          500,000         19.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500,000         19.00
JS Global Cap.               Cherat Cement                             43,000        123.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  43,000        123.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Engro Fert.                                  500         82.29
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         82.29
Intermarket Sec.             Kohat Cement                              10,054        166.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,054        166.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Kot Addu Power                             2,000         23.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000         23.75
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Lalpir Power                              13,000         20.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  13,000         20.50
Akik Capital                 Oil & Gas Dev                             25,200         84.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,200         84.60
MRA Securities               Pak Petroleum                              5,000         68.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000         68.30
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Suzuki                                 2,000        112.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000        112.70
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Sui North Gas                             47,500         44.43
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  47,500         44.43
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             The Searle Co.                               500         46.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         46.25
N.U.A. Sec.                  United Bank                               25,000        133.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000        133.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Unity Foods Ltd                           73,500         23.48
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  73,500         23.48
Chase Securities             Waves Corp Ltd.                          120,000          8.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 120,000          8.30
H. M. Idrees H. Adam         WorldCall Telecom                        200,000          1.31
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000          1.31
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         3,298,054
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

