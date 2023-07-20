KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 2,045,000 22.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,045,000 22.47 Topline Securities Agha Steel Ind. 185,000 10.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 185,000 10.57 MRA Securities Attock Refinery 500 207.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 207.00 Shaffi Securities Avanceon Ltd 300 53.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 53.00 ASDA Sec. Bankislami Pak. 500,000 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 19.00 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 43,000 123.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,000 123.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Engro Fert. 500 82.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 82.29 Intermarket Sec. Kohat Cement 10,054 166.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,054 166.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Kot Addu Power 2,000 23.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 23.75 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Lalpir Power 13,000 20.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 20.50 Akik Capital Oil & Gas Dev 25,200 84.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,200 84.60 MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 5,000 68.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 68.30 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Suzuki 2,000 112.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 112.70 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sui North Gas 47,500 44.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,500 44.43 Fawad Yusuf Sec. The Searle Co. 500 46.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 46.25 N.U.A. Sec. United Bank 25,000 133.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 133.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 73,500 23.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,500 23.48 Chase Securities Waves Corp Ltd. 120,000 8.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 8.30 H. M. Idrees H. Adam WorldCall Telecom 200,000 1.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 1.31 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,298,054 ===========================================================================================

