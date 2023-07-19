PM inaugurates PTA’s Temporary Mobile Registration System

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s Temporary Mobile Registration System, said a press release.

The premier in his address said that this initiative aims to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan by allowing them to register and utilize their personal mobile phones for up to 120 days from the date of their arrival, without any duties and taxes.

He also emphasized the government's commitment to providing top-notch connectivity facilities to all visitors, ensuring that they can stay connected during their stay in Pakistan.

We are dedicatedly working for the provisioning of smooth ICT services across Pakistan and pledge to ensure and extend connectivity with ease and comfort to all those overseas Pakistanis and foreign national who are visiting Pakistan, said the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Aminul Haq on the occasion of the launch ceremony.

On this occasion, the Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders, including the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), for their invaluable support.

He also said that the PTA has implemented numerous consumer-centric initiatives and regulatory measures to ensure the provision of high-quality ICT services nationwide.

The Temporary Mobile Registration System has been devised in consultation with the MoITT, the FBR, and the FIA.

This facility can be used by visitors during each visit to Pakistan.

