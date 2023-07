LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted the bonds in two cases of alleged corruption made by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Imran visited the office of the assistant registrar (judicial) of the Lahore High Court (LHC) with his counsel and furnish the bail bonds of rupees two lac each.

The LHC during last week had confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan and directed him to furnish the bail bonds.

