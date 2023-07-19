12-member Gilgit Baltistan cabinet takes oath

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member cabinet of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) took oath at Governor’s Secretariat on Tuesday.

GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath to the members of the new cabinet. Amjad Zaidi was assigned the ministerial portfolio of Construction, Engineer Ismael Finance, Ghulam Muhammad Tourism and Food, Abdul Majeed Local Bodies, Dilshad Bano Women Development, Syed Sohail Abbas Health, Haji Rehmat Khaliq Excise and Taxation, Engineer Muhammad Anwar Agriculture, Ghulam Shahzad Agha Education, Fatehullah Khan Planning and Development, Shams Loan Interior, and Mushtaq Hussain Water and Power.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, judges and senior government officials were present on the occasion.