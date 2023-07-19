BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rich-poor split could tighten ‘grip of poverty’: WB chief

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

GANDHINAGAR (India): The new head of the World Bank said Tuesday that growing divides between rich and poor nations risked deepening poverty in the developing world, at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in India.

Many countries are still recovering from the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine — which hit global fuel and commodity prices.

Climate change, meanwhile, is most painfully affecting some of the poorest countries least able to cope.

The G20 talks come after Russia on Monday refused to extend a deal allowing critical Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, sparking outrage from the United Nations, which has warned millions of the world’s poorest would “pay the price”.

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warned it was “likely to have an impact on food prices, which will more heavily impact poorer nations”.

German central bank chief Joachim Nagel told AFP it had been “really strange” to have been holding meetings “discussing how to help the vulnerable countries” — as Russia withdrew from the grain deal.

World Bank president Ajay Banga said he feared a lack of progress was in danger of splitting the global economy.

“The thing that keeps me up at night is a mistrust that is quietly pulling the Global North and South apart at a time when we need to be uniting,” Banga told the two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Gandhinagar, Gujarat state.

“The Global South’s frustration is understandable. In many ways they are paying the price for our prosperity,” said Indian-born Banga, a naturalised American citizen who took up the bank post last month after being nominated by US President Joe Biden. “When they should be ascendant, they’re concerned promised resources will be diverted to Ukraine’s reconstruction, they feel energy rules aren’t applied evenly, constraining ambition, and they’re worried the grip of poverty will pull down another generation.”

Banga told AFP that developing nations had the highest percentage of young people, but that was only an opportunity if they can access education and find employment.

“If they don’t... that is not a demographic dividend, that is a challenge to countries”, he said. The World Bank said it is working to increase its financial capability — including by raising hybrid capital from shareholders — to spur growth and jobs, but said the future economy could not rely on expansion at the cost of the environment.

“The simple truth is: We cannot endure another period of emission-intensive growth,” Banga said.

World Bank climate change commodity prices G20 finance ministers Russia’s war in Ukraine global fuel Enoch Godongwana

Comments

1000 characters

Rich-poor split could tighten ‘grip of poverty’: WB chief

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories