BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
DGKC 54.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.25%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PPL 68.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 9.5 (0.21%)
BR30 15,786 Increased By 1.5 (0.01%)
KSE100 45,146 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,994 Increased By 29.1 (0.18%)
Australian developer Lendlease to cut about 740 jobs globally

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 10:41am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: Australian developer Lendlease will cut about 740 jobs globally, or roughly 10% of its workforce, according to an internal memo on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

bulk of the cuts will be in the company’s international operations, according to the memo. Lendlease has roughly 7,800 employees across Australia, Europe, the US and Asia, according to its website.

CEO Tony Lombardo said in the memo the developer would aim to grow its funds management business, and focus on development projects, which supported that growth while “rightsizing our construction workbook around jobs that carry less risk and generate greater reward.”

Lendlease shares were down 3.9% around 0200 GMT, versus a 0.5% decline for the broader Australian index.

A company spokesperson confirmed the decision via email and said they were part of a five-year turnaround plan.

“The headcount reduction will not impact Lendlease’s project delivery or its targets for work in progress, completions and funds under management,” the spokesperson said.

The cuts reflect challenging times for the commercial real estate sector, which is battling a lower-occupancy hangover from the pandemic at the same time as higher rates have hurt property values and increased debt servicing costs.

Australia’s fourth-largest real estate investment trust recently limited how much investors could withdraw from one of its largest unlisted office funds.

