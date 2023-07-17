BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
World economy in a difficult place but not destined to stay there

Reuters Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 09:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GANDHINAGAR: The world economy is in a difficult place but it is not destined to stay there, World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Monday.

The World Bank last month cut its 2024 forecast for global economic growth to 2.4% from 2.7% earlier, citing global monetary tightening.

World Bank chief names CEOs to aid climate finance ‘lab’ effort

"The fact is that the world economy is in a difficult place. It has outperformed what everybody has thought but it won't mean there won't be more challenges," Banga said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. "Forecast is not equal to destiny.

We can change destiny, that's what we should think of right now," Banga said.

