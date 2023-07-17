BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
At least eight killed in building collapse in Cairo

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 05:43pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

CAIRO: At least eight people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, a security officer at the scene and state media said.

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas

