At least eight killed in building collapse in Cairo

CAIRO: At least eight people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, a security officer at the scene and state media said.

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas