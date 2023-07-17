Zardari reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in Islamabad and will stay there for some days.

According to the PPP sources, the former president landed in the capital city after an absence of months and will spend time with various circles to discuss the upcoming general elections.

During his visit to Lahore, Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation in the country.

Zardari – who was in Dubai during the Eid-ul-Adha days – returned to Karachi last week to reassess the political situation of the country.

Now, after Lahore’s visit, Zardari has rushed to Islamabad where he will hold meetings with senior leaders of the party and other power corridors for evolving a strategy for coming elections.

The sources said that the key purpose of the visit is to dispel the general impression prevailing among the political circles that the establishment is currently giving a cold shoulder to PPP regarding the future political setup of the country.