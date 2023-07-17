PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a tourist bus incident near Thalichi at Karakoram Highway on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he prayed for eternal peace of the deceased and expressed condolences with their bereaved families.

The PM directed the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities for immediate relief operation and also directed relevant federal departments to assist in relief work.

Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He ordered an enquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident.

