Jul 17, 2023
Pakistan

PPP decides to join G-B regional govt

NNI Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

GILGIT: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to be a partner in the newly installed government of Gilgit-Baltistan headed by Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan citing sources.

According to sources, PPP leadership has informed the GB officials about the party’s decision.

The People’s Party will be given the office of deputy speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly in the first phase and Saadia Danish will be the party’s candidate for the post. “A ministerial portfolio also likely to be given to the PPP in the next phase,” sources said.

Haji Gulbar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc was elected new Chief Minister of the GB region recently. He had received the support of 19 lawmakers, also included the PPP and PML-N members.

In 32 members house, PTI had 19 members, PPP four, PML-N three, Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three, JUI-F one, and two other members.

Former CM of the region had nominated Raja Azam Khan for the coveted position with the approval of the PTI chief, which failed to win the majority of the legislature.

People’s Party has also been a partner in Azad Kashmir government.

