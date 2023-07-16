BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to step down before completion of its tenure next month: PM Shehbaz

  • Says if given a chance in the next election, PML-N would bring revolution in the field of education
APP | BR Web Desk Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 07:33pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the government would step down before the completion of its term next month, creating uncertainty over the tenure of the incumbent National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

“Next month our government will complete its tenure. We will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come,” he said while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at the Government College Women’s University in Sialkot on Sunday.

The statement comes days after the premier had hinted in an address to the nation that the government would complete its tenure.

The National Assembly is set to complete its five-year term on August 12, 2018. However, the prime minister has indicated that the transfer of powers to a caretaker setup will occur a bit before the assembly’s tenure.

While speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony in Lahore earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz said that if given an opportunity in the upcoming general elections, the entire PML-N leadership and party supremo Nawaz Sharif would “change the destiny” of the country by taking it on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said they would accept the public mandate in the upcoming polls and urged the people to take their decisions after looking into certain facts and by juxtaposing the performance of the PML-N governments with that of the PTI’s four years.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute laptops under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at Government College Women University in Sialkot, the premier urged women to come forward and ramp up their vital roles in different fields of life and contribute to the economy’s progress.

He said Rs 5 billion were allocated for projects related to women’s empowerment. “No nation can make progress if women are not made productive part of society.”

He said in the past, his government had spent a substantial amount on the medical education of female students, and the investment in women’s education would continue.

If people gave them a chance in the next election, our government would bring revolution in the field of education, and many students would be given laptops, he remarked.

He said the laptops were given as recognition of the hard work and talent of the students. He added that the laptops were distributed based on merit in the past as well.

As Khadim e Aala Punjab, he said he always wanted to share the resources with other provinces as the progress and prosperity of the country depended upon shared development.

He said 100,000 laptops had already been distributed, while another 100,000 laptops would be awarded in the current year.

He asserted that the people should decide in the general elections after evaluating what had happened in the country in the last five years.

He thanked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for ensuring the allocation of funds to import laptops for students.

He said students would be given more laptops and scholarships, and laboratories and research institutes would be set up in educational institutions.

Shehbaz Sharif said Muslims were left behind in different fields of education while the West moved ahead, and it was time for reflection and action in the right direction. He called on students to work hard and show humbleness, and Allah will help them in their efforts.

He said after the financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government had a cushion, and it decreased petrol prices on Saturday.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the dynamic and active role of the prime minister during the past fifteen months was extraordinary.

Chairman Higher Education Commission, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, in his remarks, said that HEC had actively played its part in the distribution of about one million laptops among the students on merit.

He said female enrollment in universities had increased by more than 48 percent, and the prime minister’s laptop scheme was the most encouraging initiative.

Earlier, Punjab police personnel presented a guard of honour to the students and teachers as a token of respect.

PM Shehbaz Sharif PM's laptop scheme 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to step down before completion of its tenure next month: PM Shehbaz

5 killed, 13 injured as tourist bus plunges into ravine in Diamer

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

De Silva leads Sri Lanka’s fight against Pakistan in Galle Test

‘Hot and dangerous weekend’: US bakes under relentless heat dome

Yellen says Ukraine aid best boost for global economy

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

Read more stories