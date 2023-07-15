Jhang Circle: Establishment of four new sub divisions, complaint office, grid station announced

FAISALABAD: Chairman FESCO/WAPDA Malik Tahsin Awan has announced the establishment of four new Sub Divisions, complaint office and a new grid station at Jhang Circle.

He made these announcements on the occasion of inauguration of Transformer Reclamation Workshop (TRW) and up-gradation of 132 KV Jhang-II Grid Station at Jhang Circle.

He said that record electricity development projects have been completed in Jhang Circle with an estimated cost of Rs 5.6 billion, which is unprecedented.

He further said that a new grid station was constructed in Kamalia with Rs.622 million, while the construction of a new grid station would start soon in Ada Gojra with an estimated cost of Rs 700 million.

The new proposed Sub Divisions included Kot Shakar, Haveli Bahadur Shah, Garh Mor and Shabirabad Sub Division.

Chairman FESCO Malik Tahsin Awan further said that a Transformer Reclamation Workshop is being constructed at Jhang with an estimated cost of Rs 130 million, due to which 1000 transformers would be prepared and repaired annually at the local level.

Resultantly, officials of the Jhang, Gujra, Toba, Kamalia will not have to come to Faisalabad for the repair of transformers, thus FESCO will save a lot of money in terms of transportation and consumers will not have to suffer due to damaged transformers.

He further said that a 40 MVA Power Transformer of double capacity has been installed at Jhang-II grid station with an estimated cost of Rs 120 million which would be helpful for consumers of the area to get relief from the problems of low voltage and grid will not be overloaded.

The chairman FESCO also issued orders to replace and repair crooked and damaged poles in Jhang Circle within a period of one month. He congratulated the officers and staff of Jhang Circle for their excellent performance with less staff.

On this occasion, former Provincial Minister Maher Aslam Bharwana and former District Nazim Nawab Babar Ali Khan in their address appreciated the efforts of chairman FESCO Malik Tahsin Awan and FESCO administration and thanked them for the upgradation of Transformer Workshop and grid station at Jhang Circle. They said that undoubtedly, under his leadership, FESCO is making progress and customers’ problems are being solved at their doorsteps immediately.

General Manager Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub in his address said that the establishment of Transformer Workshop in Jhang Circle would be beneficial for both consumers and FESCO and it will be possible to solve the problems of the consumers speedily.

He further said that upgradation of Jhang-II will not only improve power supply to consumers and eliminate their low voltage problem but also escalate installation of new industrial and agricultural connections in the region which would boost commercial activities.

Chief Engineer Planning Faisal Raza Marth while addressing the event said the FESCO is determined to ensure the provision of all kinds of modern facilities to the consumers. In this regard, work on various projects is going on rapidly and any kind of lapse will not be tolerated. Superintending Engineer Jhang Circle Afzal Kathia gave a detailed briefing to chairman FESCO and officers about the performance of the circle and thanked them for their visit to Jhang Circle.

