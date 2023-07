HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks completed a full week of gains on Friday, as traders bet the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its rate-hike cycle and were hopeful of fresh economic stimulus measures out of China.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 percent, or 63.16 points, to 19,413.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, adding 1.22 points to 3,237.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also flat, inching down 0.90 points to 2,058.10.