BAFL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.27%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.22%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.31%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 31.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.34%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.09%)
PIOC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
PPL 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.98%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
SSGC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.14%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.06%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By -91.3 (-1.97%)
BR30 15,807 Decreased By -408.4 (-2.52%)
KSE100 45,057 Decreased By -796.7 (-1.74%)
KSE30 16,017 Decreased By -301.7 (-1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Transport disrupted in India’s capital after river floods key sites

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 01:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Transport was disrupted on Friday in several areas of India’s capital after water from the swollen Yamuna river that runs through New Delhi flowed in through a broken drain regulator, authorities said.

The river’s levels were at their highest in 45 years this week, following unusually heavy rainfall in New Delhi and hilly northern states, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people during the last two days, as the river breached its banks.

Roads around the historic Red Fort were flooded, with trucks and buses abandoned in several places, leaving just their windshields and roofs showing above the water, in video images from Reuters partner ANI.

“To prevent water from flowing into the city, we are trying to create a dam,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi’s flood control and irrigation minister.

Sacks would be stacked up to achieve this, he added, while authorities were renting a new regulator to be installed once the flow of water is brought under control.

The work would take four or five hours more, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal estimated after a visit to the site.

Floods force Indian capital to shut schools, offices, and plan water rationing

Metro train services were delayed by up to 20 minutes, commuters said.

Government officials said the regulator, located near a key metro station, was in a state of “prolonged disrepair” and collapsed at about 7 p.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, at a time when the river was in spate.

Authorities are also turning to national disaster response officials and the army for help in the repair work, Kejriwal had said on Twitter earlier. The roads around the Rajghat memorial to India’s apostle of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi, were inundated, with some water flowing into the memorial area as well.

flooded were several private and government offices, including the police headquarters, in the city’s ITO area.

Floods in India Arvind Kejriwal Yamuna River NEW DELHI RAIN

Comments

1000 characters

Transport disrupted in India’s capital after river floods key sites

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Brent oil hovers above $81 after supply disruptions

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Read more stories