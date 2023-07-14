BAFL 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.54%)
May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

  • JIT summons Imran Khan to appear before it at 4:00pm
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jul, 2023 01:03pm

Former prime minister Imran Khan will appear on Friday before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the vandalism of Jinnah House on May 9.

The JIT has summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to appear before the JIT at 4pm at Lahore’s Qilla Gujjar police headquarters, Aaj News reported.

Attack on Corp Commander’s house in Lahore

Following Imran’s arrest on May 9, protesters torched the Jinnah House, which was being used as the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

The piano, writing table, desk and sword of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also set ablaze by miscreants.

These antiques had been donated by the Quaid to the government of Pakistan, and they were preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage, sources told Business Recorder.

“Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali,” sources said.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said he would not sit with comfort until the arrest of each and every person responsible for the vandalism.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan May 9 riots

