BAFL 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.54%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.9%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.75%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
DGKC 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FABL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.8%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.57%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.97%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
PIOC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
PPL 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 103.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.93%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,539 Decreased By -88.3 (-1.91%)
BR30 15,846 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.28%)
KSE100 45,183 Decreased By -671.3 (-1.46%)
KSE30 16,052 Decreased By -266.5 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Football: Women’s World Cup Group F

SYDNEY: The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20. AFP Sport takes a detailed...
AFP Published 14 Jul, 2023 11:33am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20.

AFP Sport takes a detailed look at Group F:

FRANCE (FIFA ranking 5)

Coach: Herve Renard (FRA)

Star player: Kadidiatou Diani (unattached)

Best World Cup performance: Fourth place (2011)

France are in many ways the great underachievers of international women’s football.

They have never won a major title and have made a nasty habit of falling short, going out of the last two World Cups in the quarter-finals and in the semi-finals of last year’s Euro.

Les Bleues are also recovering from a turbulent few months following the sacking of Corinne Diacre as coach in March.

Diacre was ditched after several leading players, including captain Wendie Renard and star forward Kadidiatou Diani, said they would no longer play under her.

Football: Women’s World Cup Group C

She was replaced by Herve Renard, who led Saudi Arabia to a famous win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the men’s World Cup in Qatar.

The new coach’s task is complicated by injuries, with attacking stars Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto ruled out of the competition.

Nevertheless France have the quality to go far and the quarter-finals must be a minimum objective.

JAMAICA (FIFA ranking 43)

Coach: Lorne Donaldson (JAM)

Star player: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City/ENG)

Best World Cup performance: Group stage (2019)

Jamaica are back at the Women’s World Cup after losing all three group games on their debut in 2019. They qualified after finishing third at last year’s CONCACAF W Championship.

The Reggae Girlz will be doing very well to make it out of the group but they will at least hope to avoid losing every match this time.

In prolific Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw they have one of the very best in the business – she scored 20 goals in the English Women’s Super League in the season just finished.

Others ply their trade at a high level in Europe or the United States, but a dispute with their national federation over what the team called “extreme disorganisation” has clouded their preparations for the tournament.

BRAZIL (FIFA ranking 8)

Coach: Pia Sundhage (SWE)

Star player: Marta (Orlando Pride/USA)

Best World Cup performance: Runners-up (2007)

Brazil got to the semi-finals of the 1999 World Cup and then reached the final in 2007, losing to Germany.

However, they have faded as a force in recent years, going out of the last two World Cups in the last 16.

From Tamires and Rafaelle at the back, to Geyse and Andressa Alves up front, Brazil have enough other top-level players to go beyond the first knockout round this time.

The team is coached by the veteran Swede Pia Sundhage, who twice led the United States to Olympic gold and won Olympic silver as coach of her home country.

PANAMA (FIFA ranking 52)

Coach: Ignacio Quintana (MEX)

Star player: Marta Cox (Pachuca/MEX)

Best World Cup performance: First appearance

Ranked 52nd in the world and appearing at their first Women’s World Cup, Panama are one of the rank outsiders in Australia and New Zealand.

The Canaleras, coached by the Mexican Ignacio Quintana, were the last team to qualify when they beat Paraguay 1-0 in the final inter-confederation play-off in New Zealand in February.

Midfielder Marta Cox was key in qualifying and will have an important role to play, while Panama also have high hopes for Riley Tanner, a United States-born forward with Washington Spirit who has opted to represent the land of her mother’s birth.

Their first match is against Brazil in Adelaide on July 24.

FIFA Women's World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Football: Women’s World Cup Group F

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

Read more stories