BAFL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.4%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.07%)
DGKC 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.65%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
OGDC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
PIOC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
PPL 69.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.83%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.59%)
SSGC 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
TRG 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.4%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.55%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -76.4 (-1.65%)
BR30 15,912 Decreased By -303 (-1.87%)
KSE100 45,239 Decreased By -614.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 16,076 Decreased By -242.8 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Violent conflict in Kurram

Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:41am

EDITORIAL: Mercifully, the Kurram warring tribes have reportedly agreed to cease hostilities for a year. The area had witnessed bloody clashes that erupted between two tribal groups over a land dispute in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday July 7 had left 11 people dead and 70 others injured by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, people in the affected areas faced shortage of food items, medicines and fuel due to blockade of roads. Educational institutions also remained closed. Unable to end the fighting on its own the interim provincial government has requested the federal government to deploy additional military and paramilitary troops to the troubled district. That highlights the gravity of the situation.

A 30-member jirga comprising tribal elders has also been sent to the area to hold negotiations with the two warring parties and bring down temperatures. And Parachinar, district headquarters of Kurram, having a history of sectarian strife, a PPP leader from KP, Faisal Karim Kundi, has felt it necessary to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene before Muharram, pointing out that a land dispute between two tribes is being labelled (on social media) as a sectarian issue, which is not true.

A day earlier, i.e., on Monday, a delegation from Kurram addressed a news conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad, complaining that the authorities are not listening to elders of both Shia and Sunni communities. They alleged that the authorities had fallen short in preventing the ingress of terrorists from Afghanistan, who had not only damaged the border fence but were repeatedly attacking civilian populations in Kurram district.

Insisting that the present conflict had nothing to do with sectarian issues, a resident of Parachinar claimed that unbridled TTP terrorists along with Laskhar-i-Jhangvi absconders were inciting sectarian sentiments. Considering the seriousness of all these assertions, the relevant authorities need to determine their veracity, and if true take necessary action.

Once the law enforcement agencies restore peace, the government should pay urgent attention to the issue at hand.

According to the Home and Tribal Affairs Department of KP, there are eight land disputes in central, upper and lower areas of Kurram district that go back to pre-Independence time, which merits the question why has the Kurram Land Commission ignored this incendiary issue all these years? It is good to note, however, that the KP government has now formed a high-level revenue commission for the settlement of measured or unmeasured land in the troubled district. Hopefully, that would help avert more violent altercations over land claims.

The government has also taken notice of those giving a sectarian colour to the clashes on social media, warning that “strict monitoring of social media is in place, and all such miscreants will be dealt with severely”.

It also needs to approach local religious leaders from both sects to stop them from inflaming sectarian passions. An uneasy calm prevails in Parachinar after a protracted period of sectarian violence. No one should be allowed to disturb it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Kurram Agency Kurram district Tribal clash Kurram tribal groups

Comments

1000 characters

Violent conflict in Kurram

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories