Sindh PA session held: Opposition says concerned at drug trafficking in education institutions

KARACHI: Opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday reiterated its concerns over sale of drugs in education institutions of the metropolis, warning the government about the fast spread of the deadly addiction.

Muhammad Hussain of the MQM said that even schools and colleges are not spared from the sale of drugs, which is fast spreading addiction among the students.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister while replying to questions about his department said that the government is taking action to stop the sale of drugs in schools and colleges.

Muhammad Hussain also complained about water scarcity in the city’s poor localities amid searing temperatures.

Sindh Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro replied that water supplies to Karachi are linked to its availability in Kanjhar Lake. He said that if water levels drop in lake then some areas face shortage.

The house passed “The Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sales and Use of Gutka and Manpuri (Amendment) Bill, 2021,” and “The Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-Feeding and Young Children Nutrition Bill, 2023.”

Two bills, which were referred to the Assembly’s concerned standing committees for a further deliberation included: “The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” and “The Sindh Mass Transit Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.”

