Men more vulnerable to dengue virus in Pakistan: minister

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Thursday that dengue virus has affected men more than women in the country.

“Dengue virus has caused a lot of damage to Pakistan; however, only proper treatment can cure the patient. There is a lot of research on dengue virus types and treatments but it is very important to know the causes of dengue to treat dengue.

In our case dengue was found mostly on construction projects,” the minister said while speaking as a special guest in the “Global New Initiatives on Dengue and Prevention in Pakistan” held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH). Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Dr Tanvir ul Islam and others were present.

Dr Javed Akram maintained that 30-percent of the country’s population is suffering from blood pressure.

“We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life,” he said.

According to him, platelets have no role in dengue virus. Water should not be consumed excessively during dengue virus. Dengue virus is not a new virus in the world. Training of doctors is very important for the treatment of dengue virus. All stakeholders have to play a role to eradicate dengue virus.

Moreover, Dr Javed Akram participated in the three-day “Fifth International Developmental Behavioral Pediatric Conference” at the University of Child Health Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Prof Tahir Masood, Prof Jamal Raza, Prof Raza, Prof Shazia Maqbool, Prof Tipu Sultan, Prof Ayesha, Prof Qazi Yaqub, faculty members participated in the moot.

Dr Akram said that research must have a positive impact on our society. Caring for special children is a responsibility of all of us. Rehabilitation of special children is a dream for me. Allah Almighty has blessed special children with different abilities, he added.

He further said that Children Hospital is the largest hospital in the world for the treatment of children. We have to make this hospital the best hospital in the world. There is a dire need for research in the world of medicine in Pakistan. We want to conduct clinical audit in government hospitals, he added.

He said: “We are going to screen the boys and girls before marriage in Punjab. Every boy and girl of Class IX will be screened before appearing for the examination. The main objective of the screening program is to bring about a significant reduction in the incidence of thalassemia in the society. We want to establish centers for the rehabilitation of special children in all government hospitals of Punjab.”

