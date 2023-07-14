BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
Special shoulder braids to constables: IGP Punjab takes historic step

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a historic step to increase the honour and respect of thousands of employees serving as constables in the police force. Dr Usman Anwar has started giving special shoulder braids to all constables of the police force in recognition of their services.

A special ceremony was held in honour of the constables serving in the Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar presented shoulder braids to the constables according to their tenure, constables with 10 to 20 years of service were given one braid (strap) constables with 20 to 30 years of service were given 2 braids, constables with more than 30 years of service were given 3 braids.

IG Punjab expressed that respect and prestige of constabulary has been enhanced by keeping in view their services. Likewise, braids are being applied to constabulary in all regions and districts.

IG Punjab further said that constables are the backbone of the police department and now it is duty of constables to restore the respect and dignity given by the department. Dr Usman Anwar further said that all resources including health, education, departmental promotions and capacity building are being utilized for the welfare of constabulary.

The constables participating in the event thanked for the honour conferred by IG Punjab, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed Khan, senior officers including AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare attended the event.

