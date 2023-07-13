BAFL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
World

At least 87 buried in mass grave in Sudan’s West Darfur: UN

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 01:44pm

GENEVA: At least 87 people including ethnic Masalits were buried in a mass grave in Sudan’s West Darfur, the UN human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had credible information that the Rapid Support Forces were responsible.

Local people were forced to dispose of the bodies including those of women and children in an open area near the town of western El-Geneina between June 20-21, the UN statement said.

Some of the people had died from untreated injuries during a wave of violence by the RSF and allied militia in the days following the killing of local governor Khamis Abbakar, it said.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors de combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in the same statement.

He called for a prompt and thorough investigation.

It was not immediately clear what portion of the dead were Masalits.

Ethnically motivated bloodshed has escalated in recent weeks in step with war between rival military factions that erupted in April.

Darfur Sudan's UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk

