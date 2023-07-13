BAFL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
McDonald’s China owners Carlyle, Trustar plan $4bn exit: Bloomberg News

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 11:45am

Carlyle Group Inc and Trustar Capital are planning to raise $4 billion from wealth funds to buy part of their stakes in McDonald’s Corp operations in Hong Kong and mainland China, Bloomberg News reported.

The move would provide a partial exit for the buyout firms after they bought the business six years ago, according to the report on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

“The company’s shareholding structure will not change. All stakeholders are highly aligned on the process,” McDonald’s China said in an emailed response to Reuters on Thursday.

McDonald’s China added that it would continue to leverage capital and other resources from Trustar Capital, Carlyle, and McDonald’s Corp.

Shareholders have agreed to the plan, and the asset managers have approached Mubadala Investment and GIC Pte to finalize a deal that values the business at up to $10 billion including debt, the report said.

McDonald’s temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

The asset managers aim to reach an agreement with investors in the fourth quarter of this year, the report added.

Carlyle declined to comment, while GIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported in April citing two people with knowledge of the matter that the US-based private equity firm was discussing various options including setting up a continuation fund with financial advisers for its stake in McDonald’s China.

