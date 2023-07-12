BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
GGL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
HBL 79.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUBC 78.93 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PAEL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.41%)
PIOC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
SSGC 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 18.1 (0.4%)
BR30 15,950 Increased By 60.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 219.5 (0.49%)
KSE30 16,128 Increased By 97.1 (0.61%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

  • Benchmark index hovering around 45,500 level in intra-day trading
BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 11:35am

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 400 points during intra-day trading on Wednesday before retreating marginally.

At around 11:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 45,456.54 level, an increase of 300.74 points or 0.7%.

The development comes a day after the benchmark index, boosted by the $2 billion inflows deposited by Saudi Arabia in Pakistan’s central bank, rallied to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022 on Tuesday.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs, while the pharmaceutical and technology sector remained in the red.

Market experts said investors are hopeful that the International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board would approve the 9-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) of $3 billion for Pakistan today (Wednesday).

According to the IMF Executive Board calendar available on its website, the next meetings are scheduled for July 12, 13, 17, 19, and 20, 2023; however, Pakistan was not on the agenda till the filing of this report.

Sources, however, told Business Recorder that the Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s case on the agenda on Wednesday. Official sources in the Finance Ministry revealed to Business Recorder that there are high chances that the IMF Executive Board would approve the new programme for Pakistan.

After the approval of the IMF board, Pakistan will get an installment of $1.1 billion.

This is an intra-day update

PSX Gulf bourses IMF deal IMF SLA Pakistan Stock Market IMF SBA

