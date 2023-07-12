Sargodha district: FESCO completes 167 electricity development projects

FAISALABAD: Chairman FESCO (Wapda) Malik Tahsin Awan has said that 167 different electricity development projects were completed in Sargodha district during the last financial year with an estimated cost of Rs206 million, he was addressing a meeting held at Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He said that industrial consumers are the top priority of FESCO because the industrial sector is the backbone of the country’s development and also a main source to provide job opportunities to the youth.

On the complaint of the industrial consumers, he issued orders to install MDI meters to eliminate the billing complaints of the industrial consumers of Sargodha, establishment of modern computerized machine at Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry SCCI for registering online electricity complaints and also announced facility of extension of date of electricity bills for industrialists.

On the request of President Chamber Sajid Hussain Tarar, he also issued orders to replace the crooked electricity poles installed in different parts of the city with in the next ten days. He said his services are available round the clock and their doors are always open for redressal of employee grievances.

There is no load shedding for the industries sector, FESCO is the most prominent company in the country and due to its best service to the customers and excellent recovery, The Company has sufficient quantity of all types of equipment like meters, poles, wires and transformers while 4700 manpower will be recruited after the approval of competent authority.

Earlier, during his address President Sargodha Chamber Sajid Hussain Tarar said that the role of FESCO Wapda is very important for industrial development. It is gratifying that electricity is available in abundance in the country and people are almost relieved from the burden of load shedding. But the increase in electricity rates is becoming unbearable for the people and industries. Cheap power is essential for the survival of industries and consumers.

He also raised points to fix/replace crooked poles at various places in the city, especially on City Road, Hamid Ali Shah Road and Liaquat Market Road, issuance of early demand notices on requests for commercial transformers, to facilitate the installation of solar green meters. He also requested to facilitate the extension of the date of payment of industrial bills and remove the shortage of staff.

During his address MNA Hamid Hameed said that Malik Tahsin Awan has raised the image of the department in the eyes of the public and FESCO consumers with his all-round personality and active initiatives.

People are getting relief due to their tireless efforts he added. He said that Tahsin Awan has upgraded the Bhagtanwala, Sargodha 2 and Sargodha City grid stations in Sargodha at a cost of more than Rs46 million, which will be a revolution for installation of new agricultural, commercial and industrial connections, improving voltage and industrial development. Work in 110 more schemes is in full swing Sargodha circle with Rs165 million which will benefit the consumers of 184 areas.

Chairman FESCO and General Manager Operation Rana Ayub also issued orders for solution of consumer complaints. President Chamber Sajid Hussain Tarar also gave him an honorary shield. The meeting was attended by Ahmad Nauman Akbar Senior Vice President Sargodha Chamber, Sohail Ahmed Vice President Chamber and members of the Executive Council and former President Sargodha Chamber, General Manager FESCO Rana Ayub, SE Sargodha Abrar Ahmed and others.

