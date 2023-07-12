BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
More rains predicted

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023

LAHORE: The Met office has predicted that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper central parts of the country from Wednesday (today) evening which are likely to intensify on 24th July.

A westerly wave is expected to enter upper parts on 24th that is likely to convert into rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) in Kashmir, upper and central Punjab.

This spell is likely to continue for a week, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast. Also, a similar weather trend is likely to extend to Gilgit Baltistan and other Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas.

