Punjab govt signs MoU with CPSP on specialisation of doctors

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to make arrangements for specialization of doctors at the District Headquarters Hospitals in underdeveloped districts of the province in order to further extend specialized treatment facilities to the people at local level and to provide them easy access to qualified doctors.

The provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir signed a MoU with College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) for starting specialization of doctors in District Headquarters Hospital Mandi Bahauddin.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Shoaib Shafi, Major General Mazhar Ishaq, Brigadier Anjum Qadri, DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal, and others were present on the occasion.

The minister also announced a grant of Rs. 20 million for up-gradation of District Headquarters Hospital Mandi Bahauddin for this purpose. He said the caretaker government was working on priority basis to provide quality treatment facilities in the district headquarters hospitals and to resolve the shortage of doctors and para-medical staff besides other issues at these hospitals.

He said that there would be no compromise on attendance of doctors in government hospitals. He stated that round the clock monitoring of DHQs and BHUs was being carried out for ensuring provision of quality medical facilities to the people at these places free of cost.

The minister said that the provincial government was providing resources worth billions of rupees for the improvement of government hospitals and ensuring provision of latest medical facilities at these places.

He urged the doctors, paramedics and other staff to treat patients and their families with kindness so that the patients coming to the hospitals could fully benefit more from the medical facilities provided by the Punjab government.

The minister paid a detailed inspection of various wards, laboratory and admin block of DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin.

He inquired after the condition of the patients who came to the hospital and asked about the provision of medical facilities. He issued necessary instructions while inspecting the cleanliness, medicine stock and laboratory records in the hospital.

