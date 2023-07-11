BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, oil stocks support FTSE 100, strong pound limits gains

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 10:21pm

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a rise in commodity-linked stocks, while a strengthening pound after domestic wage data limited further gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.1% higher, and the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.6%.

Sterling firmed to its strongest level in over a year against both the dollar and the euro after a key measure of British wages rose at the joint fastest pace on record, raising concerns that the Bank of England would continue to hike interest rates.

“Inflation isn’t really proving transitory or isn’t rolling over in quite the way some would have hoped, and in the UK it’s actually a little bit stickier than on a global basis,” said Wes McCoy, investment director at Abrdn.

“So our need to put up interest rates more aggressively coupled with weaker economic environment globally means a difficult economic picture.”

Deutsche Bank now expects the BoE to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its August meeting, up from 25 basis points earlier.

UK’s FTSE 100 gains on energy boost; real estate stocks slip

Investor focus would remain on crucial U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday to assess the state of the world’s largest economy and where the Federal Reserve stands on monetary policy tightening.

Industrial metal miners added 1.3% as most base metal prices rose on a weaker dollar, and helped by easing property market policies in China.

Additionally, oil stocks added 0.9%.

British Land rose 3.8% after the commercial property firm said it still expects strong operational momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

The real estate sector advanced 2.2%.

Dowlais Group slid 5.9% after Citigroup initiated coverage on the specialist engineering group with a “sell” rating, dragging the automobile sector down 3.5%.

Meanwhile, a British Retail Consortium survey showed retail spending increased by 4.9% in annual terms in June.

London's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index UK’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Miners, oil stocks support FTSE 100, strong pound limits gains

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Israel’s criticism of human rights in Pakistan ‘politically motivated’: FO

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

Pakistan condemns Holy Quran desecration as 'attack on faith' at UN rights council

PPP advised govt to dissolve assemblies on August 8: Naveed Qamar

Oil prices up 2% to 10-week high on weaker US dollar, rising demand forecasts

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Dubai property prices surge at fastest pace since 2014

Read more stories