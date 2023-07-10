BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to meet UN SDGs with enhanced cooperation

  • Premier stresses the salience of international development cooperation to present a unified global response for socioeconomic development
APP | BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 09:04pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expand its cooperation with partner countries to meet United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2030.

The prime minister made these remarks as he virtually participated in the First High-Level Forum on Global Development Initiative (GDI), Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Held under the theme of Global Development Initiative: “Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action”, the forum was organized by China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA)

The premier stressed the salience of international development cooperation to present a unified global response for socio-economic development, mitigating climate change threats and galvanizing new drivers of growth for humanity’s enduring progress and prosperity.

He also appreciated China for launching the Global Development Initiative to achieve shared goals of inclusive and sustainable global development.

Extending Pakistan’s firm support to GDI, the prime minister said that Pakistan would continue its multifaceted cooperation with China for swift implementation of the GDI projects in Pakistan.

Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Director of the General Office of CPC Foreign Affairs Commission, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and Chairman CIDCA Luo Zhaohui attended the event.

Leading experts and executives from several countries and international organizations participated in the forum.

