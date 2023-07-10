BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
DGKC 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
FABL 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FCCL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.32%)
HBL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
PRL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.9%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.98%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 23.8 (0.53%)
BR30 15,674 Increased By 48.3 (0.31%)
KSE100 44,493 Increased By 285.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 78.9 (0.5%)
Indian bond yields eye US peers, key inflation data for triggers

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 11:09am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged at the start of the week, as traders eyed moves in the 10-year US yield that hovered near a crucial technical level, and inflation data due later in the week.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.1639% at 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday. It ended the previous session at 7.1609%, highest level since April 20.

“There could be a slow and gradual move towards the next crucial level which is 7.20% this week, as all factors are pointing towards a bearish trend,” the trader said.

Indian bond yields climb as US peers break key levels; debt sale eyed

US yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield near the key level of 4.08% as the latest data did little to change expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs in June, below 225,000 forecasted by economists polled by Reuters and the smallest monthly gain in over two years. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.6% from 3.7% in May, indicating the labour market remains tight.

The report comes after the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released last week reiterated that more rate hikes are coming. Traders now await June inflation data for more clarity on Fed’s stance. The odds of a 25 bps increase in July remain around 89%.

Traders also await India’s June retail inflation data due on Wednesday, and market expects the reading to remain around the previous month’s 4.25%.

The Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on policy rates in its previous two meetings after hiking by 250 bps in the last financial year, but now aims to meet the 4% inflation target which has pushed back bets of rate cuts.

Nomura said, the monetary policy is likely to focus more on underlying inflation, but a vegetable price-driven surge in the headline inflation could increase the policy trade-offs and risks delaying the first cut.

