BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.14%)
DGKC 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.96%)
HBL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
HUBC 77.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
OGDC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.13%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.15%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.33%)
TPLP 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.36%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.65%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,493 Increased By 28.7 (0.64%)
BR30 15,700 Increased By 75.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 319 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,900 Increased By 95.2 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Homebridge collaborates with Akhuwat

Press Release Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Home-bridge by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first Cambridge certified online A Level programme, has joined forces with Akhuwat Foundation to provide free A Level education to deserving students from across Pakistan. Students from both O Level and Matriculation will be short-listed for this ground-breaking initiative, which aims to extend accessibility of the international qualification to a new group of students.

Homebridge is Pakistan’s first online Cambridge International A Level programme, offers students an opportunity to study their Cambridge programme with online lectures, teachers and all the necessary facilities for an uninterrupted learning journey. Through this model, students also have access to Beaconhouse campuses for extracurricular activities, libraries, and labs.

Under the newly signed MoU, Homebridge and Akhuwat will jointly provide a fully-funded two-year A Level qualification to short-listed students from public and private schools across Pakistan, after a need and merit-based selection process. Enrolled students will have access to live online classes and a library of over 2000 pre-recorded lectures, supplemented by support classes.

Project Director Homebridge, Sajjad Leghari expressed his joy over the initiative saying, ‘We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Akhuwat, providing 200 fully-funded scholarships for talented students to pursue the Cambridge online A Level programme. This collaboration is set to break barriers, create equal opportunities, and revolutionise education in Pakistan.’

Founder Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib commented on the achievement saying, ‘Akhuwat is delighted to initiate this unique partnership with Homebridge. We are strong advocates of providing quality education as a tool to help our youth break the shackles of poverty. This visionary collaboration exemplifies Akhuwat’s commitment to poverty alleviation and creating equal opportunities for all, irrespective of financial and geographical constraints.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Akhuwat Foundation Homebridge collaborates

Comments

1000 characters

Homebridge collaborates with Akhuwat

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories