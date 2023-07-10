Homebridge collaborates with Akhuwat

ISLAMABAD: Home-bridge by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first Cambridge certified online A Level programme, has joined forces with Akhuwat Foundation to provide free A Level education to deserving students from across Pakistan. Students from both O Level and Matriculation will be short-listed for this ground-breaking initiative, which aims to extend accessibility of the international qualification to a new group of students.

Homebridge is Pakistan’s first online Cambridge International A Level programme, offers students an opportunity to study their Cambridge programme with online lectures, teachers and all the necessary facilities for an uninterrupted learning journey. Through this model, students also have access to Beaconhouse campuses for extracurricular activities, libraries, and labs.

Under the newly signed MoU, Homebridge and Akhuwat will jointly provide a fully-funded two-year A Level qualification to short-listed students from public and private schools across Pakistan, after a need and merit-based selection process. Enrolled students will have access to live online classes and a library of over 2000 pre-recorded lectures, supplemented by support classes.

Project Director Homebridge, Sajjad Leghari expressed his joy over the initiative saying, ‘We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Akhuwat, providing 200 fully-funded scholarships for talented students to pursue the Cambridge online A Level programme. This collaboration is set to break barriers, create equal opportunities, and revolutionise education in Pakistan.’

Founder Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib commented on the achievement saying, ‘Akhuwat is delighted to initiate this unique partnership with Homebridge. We are strong advocates of providing quality education as a tool to help our youth break the shackles of poverty. This visionary collaboration exemplifies Akhuwat’s commitment to poverty alleviation and creating equal opportunities for all, irrespective of financial and geographical constraints.’

