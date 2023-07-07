BAFL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.67%)
BIPL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
DGKC 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
FABL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
HBL 78.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
HUBC 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.28%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.03%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PPL 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.13%)
PRL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.35%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.10 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.37%)
UNITY 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.33%)
KSE100 44,192 Increased By 12.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,762 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 11:18am

NEW DELHI: A high court in western India on Friday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to suspend his conviction in a defamation case, quashing for now his hope of returning to parliament and contesting national elections due next year.

Gandhi can now take his appeal to a larger bench of the same high court and then to the Supreme Court, his last option.

India’s Rahul Gandhi appeals after court denies stay of defamation conviction

Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments he made in 2019 were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi.

The 52-year old scion of India’s Congress party was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was given bail.

