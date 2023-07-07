BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
Projects worth Rs18bn launched: PM sets his sights on KP ahead of polls

Amjad Ali Shah Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while performing the groundbreaking of various projects worth Rs 18 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhkwa’s Torghar district said that it was high time for the nation and state institutions to join hands in making progress for the country.

The prime minister emphasized that it was the responsibility of the government, judiciary, armed forces, and the people to work together to ensure the development of the country.

According to the details, the PM during his day-long visit to Torghar district inaugurated different projects including Torghar-Buner Highway, Buner-Karakar Link Tunnel and Torghar-Buner RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridge – which would be completed at estimated cost of Rs 18 billion.

Govt unveils ‘Economic Revival Plan’ as Pakistan deals with distress

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz also announced the establishment of a Danish School as well as two colleges in the remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister while addressing the gathering attended by local elders and political personalities highlighted the significance of unity, hard work, and dedication by the nation to create a brighter future for Pakistan.

The PM said Pakistan had been destroyed during the former government’s tenure and their priority was save the country from default.

He continued to say that Pakistan recently faced financial challenges but managed to reach a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to prevent default.

Shehbaz described the IMF deal as an urgent requirement, not “some sweet”, and said the first step towards formalizing the agreement had been completed with the staff-level agreement on the stand-by arrangement.

He thanked the friendly nations – China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – for extending assistance during the difficult period, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir for his contribution and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for his hard work that resulted in successful dialogue with the IMF.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon hold a significant position among nations.

The prime minister said he had been working under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for the last 35 years and promised that the journey towards development would again start while the former premier led the nation.

PM Sharif stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was blessed with natural resources. However, he stressed the need to explore avenues of development for the benefit of the people.

PM Sharif emphasized the importance of providing opportunities to the locals to help them prosper in education and professional fields.

He expressed concern that, without the bridge, the locals had to travel a distance of 250 kilometers. The construction of the bridge would reduce the distance to just one kilometer.

He directed the completion of the bridge within one year instead of the initially planned three years, stating that the three infrastructure projects, worth Rs 18 billion, would greatly benefit the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Capt Muhammad Safdar (retd) said the underdeveloped area of Torghar, formerly known as Kala Dhaka, was in dire need of development and infrastructure.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam said the bridge would connect the Hazara and Malakand divisions, thus facilitating the locals.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser Ahad Cheema, and local government officials were also present at the event.

KP Shehbaz Sharif IMF development projects polls PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan State institutions Torghar district

