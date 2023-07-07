Israel strikes Lebanon after mortar fire

GHAJAR: The Israeli army said Thursday it struck southern Lebanon after a mortar round launched from its northern neighbour exploded in the border area between the two foes.

The latest military action was launched three months after the two countries saw their worst cross-border fire in years.

It also comes at a time of rising tension between Israel and Arab countries after Israel carried out its biggest military operation in years in the occupied West Bank targeting the Jenin refugee camp, a densely populated urban area and militant stronghold.

“A launch was carried out from Lebanese territory which exploded adjacent to the border in Israeli territory,” said a statement from the Israeli army, whose spokesman specified the projectile that hit near the town of Ghajar was from a mortar.