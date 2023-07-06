BAFL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.4%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.06%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FABL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.63%)
FCCL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.92%)
FFL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
HBL 79.02 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.83%)
HUBC 79.01 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.21%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.61%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.97 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.87%)
PPL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.38%)
PRL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.74 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.79%)
UNITY 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares log worst day in two weeks on rate hike fears

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 01:12pm

Australian shares slumped on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight mining and financial stocks, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook on interest rates dented sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% lower at 7,163.4 points, in its worst session since June 23.

The minutes of the Fed’s policy meeting in June showed that while almost all officials agreed to hold rates steady, the vast majority foresaw the need to eventually tighten further.

Australian shares slip as heavyweight financials drag

The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to hike rates by 25 basis points on Aug. 1, following a pause in its previous meeting, a snap Reuters poll showed. But economists were split on when and where the cost of borrowing would peak.

With refreshed RBA forecasts due next month, inflation and labour market updates still highlighting the risk of higher inflation, the case for an August rate hike is strong, Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac, said in a note.

Australian miners slipped 2.0% as iron ore prices fell after China’s top steel-producing city of Tangshan ordered an output cut for July.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto dropped 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Financials retreated 1.5%, with the “Big Four” banks falling between 1.3% and 2.1%.

Weak oil prices weighed on energy stocks, which slid 1.2%.

Among individual stocks, baby formula maker Bubs Australia dropped 2.2% on plans to reduce operating expenses and cash burn.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4% lower at 11,959.330 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to review its monetary policy next week, with UBS expecting the central bank to keep the cash rate on hold in 2023, at a peak of 5.5%.

“We think the bar for the RBNZ to turn hawkish again, and effectively re-start their hiking cycle, is high.”

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares log worst day in two weeks on rate hike fears

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 600pts as IMF board meeting nears

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

Bangladesh captain Tamim announces shock retirement before World Cup

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Read more stories