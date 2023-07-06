BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
FIA arrests five Pakistanis ‘working in Israel’

INP Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: The FIA Crime Circle Mirpur Khas in an operation arrested five Pakistani nationals illegally working in Israel, it came to surface on Wednesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency in a statement identified five accused as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Kamran Siddiqui, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Anwar.

“Three agents have been at large, while five cases have been registered against eight accused,” a spokesperson of the FIA said.

“The accused were working in Tel Aviv as helper and car-washer,” spokesperson said.

“They had got entry pass by an Israeli agent, while paying the agent three to four Lac rupees each,” FIA stated.

