BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Eurozone blue-chips slide on China weakness

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

PARIS: Eurozone blue-chip stocks fell on Wednesday as tech shares were pressured ahead of US Federal Reserve’s minutes from the June policy meeting, while weak data from the single-currency bloc and China stoked fears of a sharp hit to global growth.

The EURO STOXX 50 index closed 0.9% lower, its worst session since end May, while the broader STOXX 600 dropped 0.7%.

China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, a private-sector survey showed, piling on to a raft of data signalling weakness in the world’s second-largest economy after the pandemic.

Further hurting sentiment was data that showed euro zone business activity slipped into contractionary territory. Services activity in major European economies was also hit, with France’s dominant services sector falling in June for the first time since January.

“Expectations for China’s economic reopening were arguably too high at the start of the year,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said. “It’s now clear this (recovery) is going to be more of a slow-burner recovery than wads of money suddenly sloshing around.” Miners fell 1.1% as global growth concerns hurt metal prices, while China-exposed luxury firm LVMH, which is Europe’s most valuable company, was down 1.1%.

Prudential Plc, which also has exposure to China, slipped 3.9%.

Citigroup cut its 2023 economic growth forecast for the euro area, citing pressures from a high interest rate environment as the ECB signalled further hikes.

Later in the day, the US Fed will release minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting when it kept interest rates unchanged but signalled it could hike rates again in the future.

“The general consensus is that the central bank has not finished raising rates, despite pausing last month,” Mould added.

eurozone STOXX 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Eurozone blue-chips slide on China weakness

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories