Systems Ltd wins Microsoft Partner of Year Award for Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: Systems Limited has won Country/ Region 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Pakistan. Its subsidiary Techvista has also been recognized for the same award in United Arab Emirates.

The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

On this development, Asif Peer, CEO and MD at Systems Limited said that Systems Limited continues to hold a long-standing relationship with Microsoft and winning 2023 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year underscores commitment and dedication to demonstrate innovation and create customers' value and success.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

