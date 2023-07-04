BAFL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.21%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.61%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.82%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.31%)
HBL 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.49%)
HUBC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.69%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.91%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.53%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.18%)
OGDC 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.53%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-3.99%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.94%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.71%)
TRG 97.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.4%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
BR100 4,364 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,235 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
KSE100 43,492 Decreased By -406.6 (-0.93%)
KSE30 15,473 Decreased By -97.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Twitter to limit TweetDeck to ‘verified’ users

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2023 02:42pm

PARIS: Twitter has announced that TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor several accounts at once, will be available only to “verified” users from next month.

The social media firm, bought by billionaire Elon Musk last year, has been thrashing around for ways to make a profit, cutting staff and ramping up its paid-for subscriptions.

Twitter’s verified users are mostly those who have paid to receive a blue check mark, though Musk has gifted the check mark to some users and others have it as a legacy from the previous regime.

Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

TweetDeck, launched more than a decade ago, shows messages in columns and its search and posting functions operate differently to the website or the app.

The firm said in a support message on Monday that it was launching a new version of TweetDeck with various new functions.

“In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” the message said.

A series of changes to the way Twitter is run left many TweetDeck users unable to see posts on the weekend.

Twitter bought London-based TweetDeck in 2011, with technology media putting the price tag at $40 million at the time.

Twitter TweetDeck

Comments

1000 characters

Twitter to limit TweetDeck to ‘verified’ users

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Read more stories