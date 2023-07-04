Brecorder Logo
OGDCL revives Jhal Magsi gas project

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the leading exploration and production state-owned company has revived Jhal Magsi Gas project.

The state-of-the-art gas processing plant, with a daily capacity to produce 13.7 MMSCF process gas and 45 BBL/day condensate, will mitigate escalating energy needs of Pakistan.

Besides the commercial operations, the company has underscored its dedication to transforming the lives of the local community in Jhal Magsi through a series of social welfare initiatives in the areas of education, health, water, and infrastructure.

As part of its efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, the OGDCL has provided ambulances to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Jhal Magsi.

Additionally, the OGDCL has installed a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, recognising the importance of clean drinking water.

The company is actively contributing to the socioeconomic development of Jhal Magsi district by combining its commitment to meeting the country’s energy requirements with community-focused initiatives.

